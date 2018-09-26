SPOTLIGHT (Where Artist Shine Bright)

Chelatos Bar & Grill 7149 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, California 92113

Its Rep Your Team at Spotlight

Football Season just started with Basketball Season weeks away and Baseball Season is about to end...

Come Rep Your Team wit a Jersey,Shirt,Hat etc while enjoying...

Spades Tournament With Prez Dominos and Uno @7pm

Open Mic Sign Ups (7:30pm - 8:30pm)

.Doors Open @7pm

.Indie Hour/Open Mic (8:30pm - 9:30pm)

.LIVE Performances @9:30pm

.Live Performances by

Chauncey Maynor (R&B Artist)

Author Dainnese Jackson (Author/Poet)

Ego Bussing Lex (Hip Hop Artist)

Walter Ford (Comedian)

Music by DJ RedLite

Hosted by E.Young

Vendors

Dainnese Jackson

Pencilartbme

Entry $5

Game Tournament $2

Food Served before 10pm

Margaritas,Beer,Wine

Free Parking

Info
Chelatos Bar & Grill 7149 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, California 92113
Music
La Mesa, San Diego
