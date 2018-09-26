SPOTLIGHT (Where Artist Shine Bright)
Chelatos Bar & Grill 7149 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, California 92113
Its Rep Your Team at Spotlight
Football Season just started with Basketball Season weeks away and Baseball Season is about to end...
Come Rep Your Team wit a Jersey,Shirt,Hat etc while enjoying...
Spades Tournament With Prez Dominos and Uno @7pm
Open Mic Sign Ups (7:30pm - 8:30pm)
.Doors Open @7pm
.Indie Hour/Open Mic (8:30pm - 9:30pm)
.LIVE Performances @9:30pm
.Live Performances by
Chauncey Maynor (R&B Artist)
Author Dainnese Jackson (Author/Poet)
Ego Bussing Lex (Hip Hop Artist)
Walter Ford (Comedian)
Music by DJ RedLite
Hosted by E.Young
Vendors
Dainnese Jackson
Pencilartbme
Entry $5
Game Tournament $2
Food Served before 10pm
Margaritas,Beer,Wine
Free Parking