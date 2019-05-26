Sprezza Launch Party at George's

Head over to George's at the Cove on Sunday, May 26 for a Spritz Party! To celebrate the launch of Sprezza, a new bubbly and refreshing Spritz cocktail, the George's team will be serving the recently released canned cocktail at the Ocean Terrace bar from 12-3pm. Specialty Mancino cocktails will also be available downstairs at Level2.

Sprezza is made by combining aromatized wine from Piedmont, bold cocktail bitters, mineral water and carbonation. It has no artificial flavors or preservatives and only natural ingredients.

*NOTE: This is a free public event. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Space is limited. Admission based on a first come, first served basis.