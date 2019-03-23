The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, told by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater. Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll that is exhilarating audiences across the nation like no other musical in years. Directed by Meg DeBoard, based on the play by Frank Wedekind.

Individual Prices:

General Admission

$15.00

GCCCD Faculty/Staff, Seniors & Military

$12.00

GCCCD Students (with ID)

$10.00

GCCCD student Semester Discounted Package is available at the Stagehouse Theatre Box Office $25.00 (619)-644-7234. All major credit cards are accepted.

For More Information Please Visit https://grossmont.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/theater-arts/tickets.aspx