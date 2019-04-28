Our Spring Bubbles Brunch with The Good Seed Food Company – four delicious brunch courses paired with our sparkling wines, plus a starter of our debut cider!

~ Welcome ~

2018 Los Pilares Pie Town Cider | Pet-nat Apple Cider

~ 1 ~

2017 Rainfall | Sparkling Viognier

Open-Faced Breakfast Sammy | Chorizo & Poached Egg on Focaccia

~ 2 ~

2017 Los Pilares LaDona | Sparkling Muscat

Greek Omelette | Feta, Tomato, Olives

~ 3 ~

2017 Persephone | Sparkling Sangiovese Rosé

Shrimp & Polenta

~ 4 ~

2017 Darkstar | Sparkling Red

Smoked Peppercorn Cheesecake w/ Dark Fruit

Get your tickets online now for just $49 (Wine Club members receive 20% off)! Tickets are not available at the door. Pours are 3 oz.

Only 24 tickets maximum.

Tickets will not be available at the door – tickets must be purchased prior to the event.

Your email receipt is your ticket and proof of payment.

Tickets cannot be refunded within 72 hours of the event.