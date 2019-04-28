Spring Bubbles Brunch
Charlie & Echo 8680 Miralani Rd #113, San Diego, California 92126
Our Spring Bubbles Brunch with The Good Seed Food Company – four delicious brunch courses paired with our sparkling wines, plus a starter of our debut cider!
~ Welcome ~
2018 Los Pilares Pie Town Cider | Pet-nat Apple Cider
~ 1 ~
2017 Rainfall | Sparkling Viognier
Open-Faced Breakfast Sammy | Chorizo & Poached Egg on Focaccia
~ 2 ~
2017 Los Pilares LaDona | Sparkling Muscat
Greek Omelette | Feta, Tomato, Olives
~ 3 ~
2017 Persephone | Sparkling Sangiovese Rosé
Shrimp & Polenta
~ 4 ~
2017 Darkstar | Sparkling Red
Smoked Peppercorn Cheesecake w/ Dark Fruit
Get your tickets online now for just $49 (Wine Club members receive 20% off)! Tickets are not available at the door. Pours are 3 oz.
Only 24 tickets maximum.
Tickets will not be available at the door – tickets must be purchased prior to the event.
Your email receipt is your ticket and proof of payment.
Tickets cannot be refunded within 72 hours of the event.