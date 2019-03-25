MARCH 25–29

Spring Camps

2018 Spring Camp registration begins February 1, 2019!

Join Spring Camps at the Fleet, where new adventures await each day! Our science–themed spring camps provide exciting experiments, intriguing investigations and fantastic fun. (Oh—and don’t tell the kids, but they’ll be learning a lot, too!) Grades 1–3 can enjoy a variety of fun and educational activities and themes and Grades 4–8 work on sharpening their computer science and technology skills.

STEAM Spring Camps

Grades 1–3

Prices: Members $60 per day, Nonmembers $65 per day

Each day of STEAM Spring Camp will incorporate important skills using science, technology, engineering, art and math. Campers will explore the museum’s exhibit galleries and engage in hands-on activities. Sign up for individual days or the whole week!

March 25: In the Ocean

Explore the big blue ocean, including water chemistry, boat building and more.

March 26: Up in the Air

Up, up and away! This camp will fascinate you with about flying objects and weather from above.

March 27: Thinking Green

Experiment with hydropower, water filters and learn how to upcycle.

March 28: The Great Outdoors

Rocks, trees, animal identifiers and more make this camp exciting for any adventurer!

March 29: Extreme Conditions

Learn about extreme climates, like deserts and tundra, and discover what humans do to tolerate extreme situations.