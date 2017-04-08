Spring Chocolate Making Class at Sweet Petite Confections

Spring is here! Visit San Diego’s most colorful chocolate shop Sweet Petite Confections on Saturday, April 8 for a chocolate-making class that will celebrate the season. Participants will create and fill fun-shaped chocolate molds with unique flavors like Meyer Lemon ganache with fresh spearmint infusion and a black currant caramel. Then, participants will use dried berries, pretzels, nuts, chips and more to make personalized chocolate barks. Individuals and parent-child teams are welcome!

Sweet Petite Confections’ April chocolate class will take place at 12:30 p.m. (suggested arrival time 12:15 p.m.) and is $40 per adult or parent-child team (children between 5 and 12 years with one adult). Guests will leave an approximately two-hour class with about 1.5 pounds of their own custom creations. To learn more and to sign up for this and other classes and tasting events, visit www.sweetpetiteconfections.com or call (858) 688-0210.