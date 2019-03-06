Spring into Healthy Living

MCGRATH FAMILY YMCA 12006 Campo Road, San Diego, California 91978

This free event includes speakers on health and technology, information on healthy aging, free health screenings, senior-friendly exercise demonstrations, senior resources, healthy continental breakfast and more. Sponsored by East County Action Network. Co-sponsors: McGrath Family YMCA, AIS, Sharp Grossmont, and AARP. Reservation required. Call 1-877-926-8300 after February 1st.

MCGRATH FAMILY YMCA 12006 Campo Road, San Diego, California 91878
Spring Valley
