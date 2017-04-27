Spring Rendezvous Pop-up Cocktail Party at THE US GRANT

Experience THE US GRANT's exclusive 'Spring Rendezvous’ Pop-up Cocktail Party hosted by Chef de Bar, Cory Alberto. Located within a secret location at the iconic hotel, thirsty patrons will enjoy an all-inclusive evening of handcrafted cocktails, healthy vegan cuisine by Executive Chef Mark Kropczynki with local farmer's market specialty products, and music by DJ Ala Simone. Spring cocktail attire is encouraged as guests will be transported back in time to the speakeasy era in this continuation of THE US GRANT’s speakeasy Rendezvous Series.