Join us and be inspired at our upcoming Spring Renewal Celebration, a workshop on Practical Spirituality!!

"Unless it can be read as metaphorical — of what ought to happen to me, that I ought to die and resurrect, die to my ego and resurrect to my divinity — it

doesn't work." ~Joseph Campbell

EASTER SUNDAY, APRIL 21 3:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Experience the metaphor of Easter blooming inside yourself! This 2.5 hr workshop serves those seeking to commune within a heart-centerd community in feeling seen and heard by supporting participants in accessing the eternal wellspring of love inside themselves and sharing the beauty of that love with others.