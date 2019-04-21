Spring Renewal Celebration: A workshop on Practical Spirituality

Liquid Eden Holistic Center 3190 Adams Ave , San Diego, California 92116

Join us and be inspired at our upcoming Spring Renewal Celebration, a workshop on Practical Spirituality!!

"Unless it can be read as metaphorical — of what ought to happen to me, that I ought to die and resurrect, die to my ego and resurrect to my divinity — it

doesn't work." ~Joseph Campbell

EASTER SUNDAY, APRIL 21 3:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Experience the metaphor of Easter blooming inside yourself! This 2.5 hr workshop serves those seeking to commune within a heart-centerd community in feeling seen and heard by supporting participants in accessing the eternal wellspring of love inside themselves and sharing the beauty of that love with others.

Liquid Eden Holistic Center 3190 Adams Ave , San Diego, California 92116 View Map
Kensington, Normal Heights
619-230-5341
