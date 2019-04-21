Spring Renewal Celebration: A workshop on Practical Spirituality
Liquid Eden Holistic Center 3190 Adams Ave , San Diego, California 92116
Join us and be inspired at our upcoming Spring Renewal Celebration, a workshop on Practical Spirituality!!
"Unless it can be read as metaphorical — of what ought to happen to me, that I ought to die and resurrect, die to my ego and resurrect to my divinity — it
doesn't work." ~Joseph Campbell
EASTER SUNDAY, APRIL 21 3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Experience the metaphor of Easter blooming inside yourself! This 2.5 hr workshop serves those seeking to commune within a heart-centerd community in feeling seen and heard by supporting participants in accessing the eternal wellspring of love inside themselves and sharing the beauty of that love with others.