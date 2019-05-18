Spring Walkabout in Kensington

Free, family-friendly fun is right around the corner! The 3rd Annual KTBA Walkabout in Kensington is open to all and is free to attend. Participating Kensington and Talmadge businesses will be giving away freebies such as free ice cream, free assessments, product samples, discounts on food or drink, and tons more! Visit the businesses to enter the opportunity drawing for a chance to win tons of gift cards, products, and services - the more you visit, the more you win! Check https://www.facebook.com/events/1004897809701442/ for more details!