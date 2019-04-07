Springfest 2019: Experiments in Music

Springfest is an annual festival of experimental music presented by the graduate students from the UC San Diego Department of Music—the premier center on the West Coast for experimental and new music.

Throughout the week of April 7-14, artists from the music composition, performance, computer music and integrative studies programs will present diverse and adventurous programming in collaboration with artists from throughout the region. Events will take place on the UC San Diego campus, at Balboa Park and in San Diego’s East Village.

The festival includes 20 events, a majority of which will feature world-premiere performances and unique, interdisciplinary collaborations.

All events are free and open to the public. For a full listing of events, please visit: https://www.springfestmusic.org/