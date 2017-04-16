Springfest @ Bread & Salt: ENCUENTRO is an event seeks to bring the UCSD music department into dialogue, collaboration and engagement with the broader San Diego community. This year the event partners with Borderland Noise in order to extend this process into a bi-national experimental arts festival, featuring artists from Tijuana, Mexicali, and Ensenada. With more than 30 artists involved, performances and installations will take place across the entire Bread & Salt site, including unusual hidden spaces, and a quadrophonic grain silo.