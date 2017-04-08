Springfest: CEMEC
Conrad Prebys Music Center, Experimental Theater San Diego, California
The California Electronic Music Exchange Concert (CEMEC) series is meant to strengthen the connections between the California institutions that have computer and electronic music programs. Each concert features electronic and electroacoustic music by student composers, performers, computer musicians and installation artists from across California. Institutions represented at UC San Diego's installment include Mills College, Stanford, UC Santa Barbara, CalArts and UC San Diego.
