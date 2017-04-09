Springfest: Immersion @ Birch Aquarium

Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography in collaboration with the UC San Diego Department of Music present their fourth annual IMMERSION at Birch Aquarium, an evening submerged in drifting love songs, tiny aquatic surprises, and experimental music that swims with the fishes! The aquarium will open its doors for this special event from 6-8 p.m. on April 10, when audience members can stroll through the exhibits and encounter a wide variety of performances by music graduate students side by side with the sea life.

The event is $12 for the public and $9 for aquarium members and UC San Diego students (with ID). Splash! Café will be open for the evening, serving a variety of hot & cold sandwiches, entree salads, soup, hot dogs, beverages, and more. Tickets may be purchased online at aquarium.ucsd.edu or by calling 858-534-5771.

www.aquarium.ucsd.edu