Springfest: Staycation

Todd Moellenberg will be checking into the Experimental Theater for a nine-day Staycation this Springfest. His temporary living quarters will become a monastery, prison yard, library, karaoke bar, rehearsal space, observation deck, cinema, campsite, and salon (French pronunciation). He will provide technical assistance for each nightly event hosted in the hall. Audiences are encouraged to stop by at literally any time in the course of his residency. A daily agenda will be posted outside the entrance, as well as food requests (he will provide the cash).