Springfest: XX

XX presents a concert featuring collaboration between women. A diverse array of themes, techniques, instruments and musical styles take shape: live motion tracking, video, performance art, sung poetry, amplified hair, a talking disklavier, delicate percussion, and gritty solo bass come together in a fabric that explores themes of radical biological forms, domestic violence, space, and fragility. The concert is configured partly as an homage to the late and great Pauline Oliveros, and features her work “Bye-Bye Butterfly” as well as her correspondence with various female collaborators.