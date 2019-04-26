St. Lawrence String Quartet with Stephen Prutsman at ArtPower at UC San Diego

The award-winning St. Lawrence String Quartet (SLSQ) has spent nearly three decades at the top of the chamber music world. Based at Stanford University, the ensemble is renowned for the intensity of its performances, its breadth of repertoire, and its commitment to concert experiences that are at once intellectually exciting and emotionally alive. A frequent visitor to ArtPower, SLSQ is this time joined by acclaimed pianist and composer Stephen Prutsman. Described as one of the most innovative musicians of his time, Prutsman was a medalist at both the Tchaikovsky International Piano Competition and the Queen Elisabeth International Music Competition.

Program

Robert Schumann: Quintet in E-flat Major, op. 44; Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in F Minor, op. 55 no. 2 “The Razor”; Stephen Prutsman: Color Preludes for Piano and Strings