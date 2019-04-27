St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center’s 18th Morning Glory Brunch

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC), a nonprofit organization that serves individuals with developmental disabilities, will hold its 18th Morning Glory Brunch on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The brunch will be hosted at SMSC’s Garden and Aquatics Center, located at 2119 E. Madison Ave, El Cajon, CA 92019.

The Morning Glory Brunch will feature an afternoon of bites, beverage tastings, live music, the signature Frog Race with $3,500 in cash prizes and more. This year, Chris Hinman will serve as the event’s Honorary Chair, The Alexander & Eva Nemeth Foundation, Inc. will be the Honoree, and Steve Hamann will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

Food and beverage vendors during the event will include Bekker’s Catering, Bivouac Ciderworks, Curiosity Catering, Granite Lion Cellars, Hacienda Casa Blanca, Coffee Ambassador, San Pasqual Winery, Jackie’s Jams, Lolita’s Mexican Food, Nicolosi’s Italian Restaurant, Jamul Brewing Company, Amore Cheesecake, Cupid’s Catering, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and more. Boutique vendors include Satori Designs, Be Boutique, Designs by Eileen, Sophie’s Garden, Sophie’s Gallery, Unchained Ideas and Purses and Accessories by Dianna Thomas.

The spirited event will feature a live cooking demonstration by Executive Chef Josef Felts of Green Dragon Tavern and Museum as well as musical entertainment from Jason Weber and The Heroes. Guests can also enjoy SMSC’s signature Frog Race during the event and participate by purchasing plastic frogs to enter in the race. Prices for race entry are $50 for a single frog, $100 for three frogs and $150 for a family of five frogs, with a $2,000 prize for 1st Place, $1,000 for 2nd Place and $500 for 3rd Place.

Ticket prices for the Morning Glory Brunch are: $60 per person for general admission, or $200 for the couple’s package which includes two general admissions and a family of 5 frogs. Guests ages six and under are free. To learn more or to purchase tickets, please visit http://stmsc.org/th_gallery/morning-glory-brunch/.