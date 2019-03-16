St. Paddy’s Day Shamrocks & Shenanigans Cruise

Come be Irish for a day aboard a Hornblower yacht for our fun St. Patrick's Day Cocktail Cruise with Irish-themed decor, DJ entertainment, and breathtaking views. Surround yourself in green and join us for some hors d'oeuvres and cocktail specials and maybe a green beer or two. This is the perfect sunset excursion on San Diego Bay or a great way to kick of a night downtown.

YOUR CRUISE INCLUDES . . .

2-hour Cruise Aboard a Luxurious Yacht on San Diego Bay

Boarding Glass of Green Champagne or Cider

Light Hors d'oeuvres, Buffet Style and Steward Passed

St. Patrick's Day Cocktails and Beer (Drinks Available for Purchase)

DJ Entertainment for music and Dancing

Sparkling San Diego Views, Coronado Bridge and Sunset

FREE Wi-fi. Post Your Pictures While You Cruise!