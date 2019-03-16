St. Paddy's San Diego Pub Crawl
Taste & Thirst 715 4th Ave., San Diego, California 92101
With multiple Pub Crawls over St. Patrick's Day Weekend, there’s no excuse to not unleashing your inner Irish roots! The San Diego St. Patrick's Day PubCrawl offers two events; one on Saturday, March 16 and another on March 17. Choose your date; then show up at Taste & Thirst on Fourth Ave at the designated time. You will receive a map of your pub locations for the night; where they will be serving specials like $2 Beers, $3 Well Drinks, and $4 Shots.
Exclusive drink specials, no cover charges, expedited entry and enough "green" party favors to make a leprechaun jealous; this is one pub crawl you won't want to miss! Gather up your favorite lads and lasses, dress in green, and celebrate the one holiday a year where everyone's Irish! You will not find a better deal or bigger party in the Gaslamp for St. Patrick's Day. There’s something for everyone!