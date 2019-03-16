St. Patrick's Day Hard Rock San Diego Saturday Party

Put a little rock 'n' roll in your St. Patrick's Day celebration at the Hard Rock Hotel Bash. Wear your green, grab some friends and come out to the Hard Rock's stylish 207 Bar & Nightclub in heart of the Gaslamp Quarter. Featuring music by SKAM Artists: The Deux Twins & Luke Wryder.

San Diego's hottest DJs will be spinning all night; making sure you work up your thirst for the great drink specials. 207 features a fully stocked bar that includes 35 tequilas, 30 premium scotches, cognacs and vodkas, and an extensive wine list. Some fun party favors top off this St. Paddy's Day celebration.