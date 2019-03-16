St. Patrick's Day Party Cruise

Break out your best green outfit and celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style with a party cruise on the sparkling waters of Mission Bay! Cruise-goers will dance the night away to live DJ entertainment on two lighted dance floors, enjoy drink specials ($5 Guinness and $4 Jameson) and stunning views of the bay.

The party boards at the Bahia at 9:30 p.m. with a stop at the Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa at 11:15 p.m., and then concludes at 12:30 a.m. at the Bahia.