St. Patrick's Day San Diego Block Party: shamROCK 2019

St. Patrick's Day San Diego shamROCK is back to celebrate its 25th year! It’s San Diego’s biggest Saint Patrick’s Day bash on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 from 2:00 pm to Midnight. Over 20,000 attendees from across the U.S. flock to the Gaslamp Quarter and East Village each year to partake in a celebration so grand that it will leave you wondering what side of the pond you’re on. Over 50,000 square feet of astroturf will be rolled out to set the scene for an absolutely epic block party. We’ll have three stages, non-stop music, and of course – plenty of green Bud Light beer and Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey libations.