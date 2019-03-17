St. Patrick's Day San Diego Pub Crawl

With multiple Pub Crawls over St. Patrick's Day Weekend, there’s no excuse to not unleashing your inner Irish roots! The St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl offers two events; one on Saturday, March 16 and another on March 17. Choose your date; then show up at Taste & Thirst on 4th Ave at designated time. You will receive a map of your pub locations for the night; where they will be serving specials like $2 Beers, $3 Well Drinks, and $4 Shots.

Exclusive drink specials, no cover charges, expedited entry and enough "green" party favors to make a leprechaun jealous; this is one pub crawl you won't want to miss! So gather up your favorite lads and lasses, dress in green, and celebrate the one holiday a year where everyone's Irish! You will not find a better deal or bigger party in the Gaslamp for St. Patrick's Day. There’s something for everyone!