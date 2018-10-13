St. Patrick’s Fall Festival and Sunday Brunch

Come celebrate the St. Patrick School Fall Festival! Enjoy great food, live entertainment, beer from local North Park breweries, kids games, shopping and so much more. Don’t forget to stop by North Park’s largest yard sale at the festival - Granny’s Attic that opens early at 9am.

Starting at 10am on Sunday, the Fall Festival will be hosting a delicious brunch featuring food from a San Diego favorite - Hash House.

Please visit our website for more Fall Festival information and brunch menu.

Don’t miss this fun filled weekend for the whole family!