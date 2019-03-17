St. Patty’s Day Shamrock Shamble at The Loma Club

Get LUCKY on the GREEN!

Don’t miss our annual St. Patrick’s Day Tournament at The Loma Club with Carlsberg Beer and Second Chance Brewery! 9 Hole Shamble Format with Prizes for Low Score and Best Costume!

Ticket includes Irish Breakfast and Beer, 9 Holes, and Lots of St. Patrick’s Day Fun!

8AM Check-in | 9AM Shotgun

** To sign up as a 4 person team for $160, please e-mail jake@thelomaclub.com!