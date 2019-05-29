St. Paul's Celebrates Seniors & Health with Annual Resource Fair

St. Paul’s Senior Services hosts its annual Senior and Family Resource Fair on Wednesday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to noon. Held in honor of National Senior Health and Fitness Day, the fair will offer an informational seminar focused on mental and physical wellness at St. Paul’s Plaza, located at 1420 E. Palomar Street in Chula Vista, along with more than 40 vendors and interactive exhibits.

The free fair will give San Diego seniors and their families, caregivers, and those working in the senior care arena, the opportunity to learn more about local resources available. More than 40 exhibitors specializing in senior services will be in attendance with valuable information, including nutritional guides, caregiver resources, elder law issues, senior safety, dementia information, educational programs, volunteer opportunities, and more.

The featured speaker will be Dr. Shilpi Sheth who is the Behavior Health Program Manager at St. Paul’s PACE. He will be speaking about “mental and physical wellness as we age.”

St. Paul’s Senior Services holds this event annually in collaboration with National Senior Health & Fitness Day. Going into its 26th year, more than 100,000 older adults will be participating in health promotion events across the nation. St. Paul’s will be connecting San Diego seniors with vital resources as a way to celebrate the longevity of this event and the importance of elderly health education.

For more information on the Senior and Family Resource Fair, please call Kelly Lapadula at (619) 239-6900 or email klapadula@stpaulseniors.org.