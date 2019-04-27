St. Paul's Senior Services Hosts Free Educational Workshop Series, “Plan for Tomorrow, Today”

St. Paul’s Senior Services will host a series of free workshops throughout 2019 – St. Paul’s Educational Series, “Plan for Tomorrow, Today.” The workshops will take place every other month from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The second workshop, coming up on Saturday, April 27, will focus on Financial Planning and Types of Insurance, and will be located at St. Paul’s PACE, 1306 Broadway, El Cajon (92021).

This workshop will cover a financial planning for future care, as well as types of insurance, including what is covered in terms of care.

These events are geared toward seniors, family caregivers, adults with aging parents, and concerned baby boomers. This series also includes an exclusive St. Paul’s Planning Binder to help organize and file essential documents.

The workshops are free, but reservations are requested. Space is limited; RSVP to Linda Spence at lspence@stpaulseniors.org or (619) 239-2097. A light breakfast will be provided.