St. Paul's Senior Services Launches Educational Series; first free workshop, Feb. 23

St. Paul’s Senior Services will host a series of free workshops throughout 2019 – St. Paul’s Educational Series, “Plan for Tomorrow, Today.” The classes will take place every other month from 9:00 a.m. to noon, kicking off the series with their first theme, Planning Ahead, on Saturday, Feb. 23 at St. Paul’s Manor, 2635 Second Avenue (92103).

This workshop will cover the various levels of care and options. Dr. Joaquin Anguera, P.h.D., a former Professor of Gerontology at San Diego State University, will discuss “The Challenges of Aging.” Followed by, Attorney Richard Scott Stewart of California Estate and Elder Law, LLP, who will talk about “The Five Essential Documents Everyone Should Have Handy.” Lastly, San Diego caregiver expert Veronica Mitchell will talk about “Having a Conversation with Your Loved One about Planning Ahead.”

These events are geared toward seniors, family caregivers, adults with aging parents, and concerned baby boomers. This series also includes an exclusive St. Paul’s Planning Binder to help organize and file essential documents.

The workshops are free, but reservations are requested. Space is limited; RSVP to Linda Spence at lspence@stpaulseniors.org or (619) 239-2097. A light breakfast will be provided.