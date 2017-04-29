St. Pius X Catholic Church Local Wine Festival for a Great Cause

Fantastic local wines, great food and live entertainment will be just a few of the highlights of the second annual Wine Festival benefiting St. Pius X Catholic Church's building fund. On Saturday, April 29, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., wine lovers will enter the event grounds in Jamul, Calif., and begin tasting new and familiar wines while enjoying appetizer stations, live entertainment, opportunity drawings, vendor booths and much more. Last year’s event raised more than $10,000 for the St. Pius X Catholic Church's building fund and this year’s proceeds are earmarked for support of youth and much-needed classrooms.