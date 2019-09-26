Honey Do That
Liberty Hall Theater 2700 East Fourth St., National City, California 91950
San Diego native writes, directs and produces original stage production “Honey Do That” at Liberty Hall Theatre in National City. Honey Do That is a collection of skits creatively written with a little edginess to entertain the entire family. This unique production includes singing, dancing, comedy and drama is being performed at a beautiful hidden treasure theatre in National City. There are 4 production days, Thursday, September 26th @ 7:30pm, Saturday, September 28th @ 7:30pm, Sunday, September 29th @3pm and Saturday, October 5th @ 3:00pm. Tickets are on sale now online at www.deeboneproductions.com. You can also visit our website to hear the show teaser. We will not be responsible for outbursts of laughter.