Stagecoach Giveaways and Dance Contest at Moonshine Beach!
Moonshine Beach 1165 Garnet Ave, San Diego, California 92109
Get ready to see Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt and Jason Aldean
because Moonshine Beach is taking you to STAGECOACH!
Don't miss ticket giveaways on Thursday,
FEBRUARY 6
FEBRUARY 20
MARCH 6
with a BIG Dance Contest on MARCH 13TH!
Dances for the contest will be announced week of, with the top
4 winners receiving 1 Stagecoach GA Pass, a chance to be part of the official Stagecoach Honky Tonk Dance Team and a Moonshine Beach gift card! Registration @ 7PM | Dance Contest begins @ 8PM
Info
Dance, Music
Pacific Beach