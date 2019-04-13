Stall Catchers Megathon: A Citizen Science Day Program

Stall Catchers Megathon is a multi-player online game that helps Cornell University complete a year’s worth of Alzheimer’s research in one hour.

North University Community Library is one of only nine libraries in the country chosen for this project. People of all ages are welcome to participate - no scientific experience required.

Help us get into the Guinness Book of World Records!

To register and learn more, go to bit.ly/2umDeYT