Stall Catchers Megathon: A Citizen Science Day Program
La Jolla Library 7555 Draper Ave., San Diego, California 92037
Stall Catchers Megathon is a multi-player online game that helps Cornell University complete a year’s worth of Alzheimer’s research in one hour. Help us get into the Guinness Book of World Records!
La Jolla/Riford Library is one of only nine libraries in the country chosen for this project. People of all ages are welcome to participate - no scientific experience required.
Learn more at bit.ly/2umDeYT
Info
La Jolla Library 7555 Draper Ave., San Diego, California 92037 View Map
La Jolla