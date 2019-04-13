Stall Catchers Megathon: A Citizen Science Day Program

Stall Catchers Megathon is a multi-player online game that helps Cornell University complete a year’s worth of Alzheimer’s research in one hour. Help us get into the Guinness Book of World Records!

La Jolla/Riford Library is one of only nine libraries in the country chosen for this project. People of all ages are welcome to participate - no scientific experience required.

Learn more at bit.ly/2umDeYT