Stan Lee: An Art Exhibition

The Chuck Jones Gallery is hosting an Homage to Spiderman and Marvel Universe creator, the inimitable Stan Lee, on the eve of National Superhero Day. The gallery, located in the heart of San Deigo's historic Gaslamp Quarter, will feature the work of local San Diego artist, Randy Martinez, as well as that of twelve other artists commissioned by Marvel to interpret the Marvel Universe. Randy Martinez is one of today’s most popular artists in the pop culture genre. He has been an official Star Wars Artist Since 1999, and has created official Marvel fine art since 2012.

Other artists featured in this exhibition and sale are: Simone Bianchi, T.C. Black, Christopher Clark, Gabrielle Dell’Otto, Adi Granov, Bryan Hitch & Paul Neary, James C. Mulligan, Humberto Ramos, Lawrence Reynolds, Tim Rogerson, and John Romita, Sr.