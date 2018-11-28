Stand-up Comedy @Whistle Stop Bar

November 28th we return to the Whistle Stop Bar with another fantastic Comedy Show! Headlining is Dino Archie from Comedy Central, and Jimmy Kimmel Live. Featuring is Eddie Della Siepe from the Barely Friending Podcast. Additional Comics on the line-up are Allie Amrien, Robert Bronson, Myles Magallanes, Beau Hufford, and Daniel Delgado. Show starts at 8pm and its only $5 at the Door.