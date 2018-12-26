Stand-up Comedy @Whistle Stop Bar
Whistle Stop 2236 Fern St, San Diego, California 92102
Join Riff City Comedy for a fantastic Post Holiday Show with Headliner Zoltan Kaszas from Dry Bar Comedy. Featuring is Paige Weldon from Corporate, and Hulu. Additional talent on the line-up includes Gabby Lamb, Andrew Tarr, Myles Magallanes, Daniel Delgado, and Beau Hufford. Show starts at 8pm its only a $5 Cover.
Info
North Park, San Diego, South Park