Stand-up Comedy @Whistle Stop Bar

to Google Calendar - Stand-up Comedy @Whistle Stop Bar - 2019-03-27 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stand-up Comedy @Whistle Stop Bar - 2019-03-27 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stand-up Comedy @Whistle Stop Bar - 2019-03-27 20:00:00 iCalendar - Stand-up Comedy @Whistle Stop Bar - 2019-03-27 20:00:00

Whistle Stop 2236 Fern St, San Diego, California 92102

On Wednesday March 27th Riff City Comedy returns to the Whistle Stop Bar with another night of fantastic comedy. Headlining is Moses Storm from Unfriended, and Team Coco. Featuring is Ramsey Badawi. Performing as well is Rob Christensen from Unprotected Sets On Epix, Audrey Stewart, Myles Magallanes, Beau Hufford, and Daniel Delgado. Show starts at 8pm and its only a $5 Cover Charge.

Info

Whistle Stop 2236 Fern St, San Diego, California 92102 View Map
Normal Heights, North Park, South Park
to Google Calendar - Stand-up Comedy @Whistle Stop Bar - 2019-03-27 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stand-up Comedy @Whistle Stop Bar - 2019-03-27 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stand-up Comedy @Whistle Stop Bar - 2019-03-27 20:00:00 iCalendar - Stand-up Comedy @Whistle Stop Bar - 2019-03-27 20:00:00