Stand-up Comedy @Whistle Stop Bar
Whistle Stop 2236 Fern St, San Diego, California 92102
Wednesday April 24th Adam Ray from the About Last Night Podcast, and Netflix is Headlining the Whistle Stop Bar. Featuring is Ron Taylor from Comedy Central Stand-Up. Additional talent on the line-up includes Gordon Downs, Nathan Driver, Daniel Delgado, Myles Magallanes, and Beau Hufford. Show starts at 8pm and it is only a $5 Cover.
Info
Whistle Stop 2236 Fern St, San Diego, California 92102 View Map
Normal Heights, North Park, South Park