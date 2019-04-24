Stand-up Comedy @Whistle Stop Bar

Wednesday April 24th Adam Ray from the About Last Night Podcast, and Netflix is Headlining the Whistle Stop Bar. Featuring is Ron Taylor from Comedy Central Stand-Up. Additional talent on the line-up includes Gordon Downs, Nathan Driver, Daniel Delgado, Myles Magallanes, and Beau Hufford. Show starts at 8pm and it is only a $5 Cover.

Whistle Stop 2236 Fern St, San Diego, California 92102 View Map
