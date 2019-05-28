Stand-up Comedy @Whistle Stop Bar

Tuesday May 28th Tim Dillon from Comedy Central Stand-Up, and Tim Dillon is going to Hell Podcast is Headlining the Whistle Stop Bar. Featuring is Dallas S. McLaughlin from Yo Gabba Gabba. Additional talent on the line-up includes Billy Bonnell, Diya Basrai, Myles Magallanes, Daniel Delgado, and Beau Hufford. Show starts at 8pm and its only a $5 Cover.