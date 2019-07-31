Stand-up Comedy @Whistle Stop Bar

Wednesday July 31st Riff City Comedy returns to the Whistle Stop Bar with Billy Wayne Davis from CONAN Headlining. Featuring is Opeyemi Olagbaju from Comedy Central, and I Love You, America. Additional talent on the line-up includes Brandon Potter, David Wizér, Daniel Delgado, Myles Magallanes, and Beau Hufford. Show starts at 8pm and its only a $5 Cover.