Stand-up Comedy @Whistle Stop Bar
Whistle Stop 2236 Fern St, San Diego, California 92102
Wednesday July 31st Riff City Comedy returns to the Whistle Stop Bar with Billy Wayne Davis from CONAN Headlining. Featuring is Opeyemi Olagbaju from Comedy Central, and I Love You, America. Additional talent on the line-up includes Brandon Potter, David Wizér, Daniel Delgado, Myles Magallanes, and Beau Hufford. Show starts at 8pm and its only a $5 Cover.
