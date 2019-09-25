Stand-up Comedy @Whistle Stop Bar
Whistle Stop 2236 Fern St, San Diego, California 92102
Wednesday September 25th the Hilarious Beth Stelling from Comedy Central, and Crashing is Headlining the Whistle Stop Bar. Featuring is Paige Weldon from the Mall Talk Podcast. Additional talent includes Comedian Rob Smallwood, Austin Train, Daniel Delgado, Myles Magallanes, and Beau Hufford. Show starts at 8pm and its only a $5 Cover.
Info
Whistle Stop 2236 Fern St, San Diego, California 92102 View Map
Normal Heights, North Park, South Park