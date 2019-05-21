Staples to Host Nationwide “Recruiting Day” at All Retail Stores including San Diego

On Tuesday, May 21st from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Staples stores nationwide will host a “Recruiting Day” including stores in San Diego to fill open positions of all levels in the retail stores. Qualified candidates seeking new and exciting opportunities are invited to visit your local Staples on May 21st to meet with the management team and be interviewed. Offers will also be made during the event. Be a part of the team that helps Staples customers turn ideas into action plans by joining Staples’ world-class team of retail professionals.