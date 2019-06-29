Star Spangled Pops

Embarcadero Marina Park South 200 MARINA PARK WAY , San Diego, California 92101-7831

Pay tribute to the nation’s history with patriotic favorites, rousing tunes, familiar film soundtracks and Broadway blockbusters. The evening closes with a magnificent fireworks display. Todd Ellison conducts and is joined by Broadway star Ross Lekites (Frozen, Kinky Boots) and the San Diego Master Chorale.

Programs, artists, dates, prices and availability are subject to change.

Artists:

Todd Ellison, conductor

Ross Lekites, vocalist

San Diego Master Chorale

Info

View Map
San Diego
619-235-0804
