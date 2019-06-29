Star Spangled Pops
Embarcadero Marina Park South 200 MARINA PARK WAY , San Diego, California 92101-7831
Pay tribute to the nation’s history with patriotic favorites, rousing tunes, familiar film soundtracks and Broadway blockbusters. The evening closes with a magnificent fireworks display. Todd Ellison conducts and is joined by Broadway star Ross Lekites (Frozen, Kinky Boots) and the San Diego Master Chorale.
Programs, artists, dates, prices and availability are subject to change.
Artists:
Todd Ellison, conductor
Ross Lekites, vocalist
San Diego Master Chorale
Info
San Diego