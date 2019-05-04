Star Wars Burlesque Show
House of Blues 1055 Fifth Ave., San Diego, California 92101
Come celebrate #StarWarsDay with the cast of Lola Demure’s Burlesque & Variety Show. Enjoy performances by your favorite Star Wars characters.
DRESS TO IMPRESS! #Cosplay competition! Two winners!
Lola Demure’s Burlesque & Variety Show is the resident burlesque show at House of Blues San Diego. This unique show is filled with burlesque, circus, magicians, comedians and singers. You never know what will be coming onto the stage.
Ticket info:
https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0A00563CCC7F2D99
TWO SHOWS! 7PM & 10PM!
VIP Seating $40
Dinner options available
Premium Seating $35
Dinner options available
GA Seating/Standing Room $25
Hosted by:
Fanny Hypnaughty
Stage Wookie:
Renegade Red
Featuring:
Lola Demure
Milly Marie
Blanche Bourgeois
Vita Devoid
Music Box Revue
Holly Quinn & Ivy Tease
The Golden Vixens
Kasey Rose