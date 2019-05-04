Star Wars Burlesque Show

House of Blues 1055 Fifth Ave., San Diego, California 92101

Come celebrate #StarWarsDay with the cast of Lola Demure’s Burlesque & Variety Show. Enjoy performances by your favorite Star Wars characters.

DRESS TO IMPRESS! #Cosplay competition! Two winners!

Lola Demure’s Burlesque & Variety Show is the resident burlesque show at House of Blues San Diego. This unique show is filled with burlesque, circus, magicians, comedians and singers. You never know what will be coming onto the stage.

Ticket info:

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0A00563CCC7F2D99

TWO SHOWS! 7PM & 10PM!

VIP Seating $40

Dinner options available

Premium Seating $35

Dinner options available

GA Seating/Standing Room $25

Hosted by:

Fanny Hypnaughty

Stage Wookie:

Renegade Red

Featuring:

Lola Demure

Milly Marie

Blanche Bourgeois

Vita Devoid

Music Box Revue

Holly Quinn & Ivy Tease

The Golden Vixens

Kasey Rose

Info

Bankers Hill, Downtown, North Park
Bankers Hill, Downtown, North Park
