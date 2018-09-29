Starry Starry Night
Del Dios Ranch 7010 El Camino Del N, San Diego, California 92091
Join Voices for Children for a spectacular evening under the stars to support foster children in San Diego County. One of San Diego’s premier fundraising events, Starry Starry Night will be held at the renowned Sahm Estate at Del Dios Ranch surrounded by the beauty of Rancho Santa Fe hills. With gourmet cuisine, elegant décor, and irresistible live auction opportunities, the evening promises to be an unforgettable experience.
Del Dios Ranch 7010 El Camino Del N, San Diego, California 92091
Rancho Santa Fe