Picture books (PBs) are a distinct writing form with their own unique characteristics. After those are understood, the next step is to write that first draft. This class is intended to encourage forward momentum in your writing career. We will briefly cover guidelines for effective critique groups. Then, the instructor will lead a collective, constructive critique of each manuscript. Attendees will benefit from having previously attended Henry’s class, Introduction to Picture Books, which is being offered on May 5. That is a recommendation, not a requirement.

PRIOR to the first meeting, participants will write* a PB manuscript of up to 500 words. Manuscripts should be submitted as a Word document to info@henryherz.com no later than May 19. This can represent anything from a first draft to a more polished version.

*Note: This class focuses solely on writing, not illustrating.

http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-05-26-start-writing-that-picture-book-now-with-henry-herz/