The State of Alzheimer's 2019

Join us for a dynamic and informative event where you will have the opportunity to learn how the Alzheimer's Association is at the forefront of shaping public policy at every level of government to address the crisis of Alzheimer's disease. You will also learn about the important role you can plan as an Advocate and/or Ambassador in representing your community in this process!

This program will be in Spanish.

Light refreshments will be served!

Please RSVP (Space is limited): 619-678-8322, Ext. 8215