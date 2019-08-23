State of the Community Luncheon Carlsbad

The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce will host the 2019 State of the Community Luncheon on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 10:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa. Join more than 500 business, civic and community leaders to discuss the state of the Carlsbad community and share ideas to plan for a successful future.

Event guests will have a unique opportunity to listen to and meet with local leaders firsthand to learn more about the city's priorities and vision! Participants can join the State of the Community conversation not only at the event, but also on social media by using the hashtag, #CarlsbadSOC.

Carlsbad Mayor, Matt Hall, will address attendees on how citizens, education, business and government work together to make Carlsbad the exceptional city it continues to be. Carlsbad Unified School District Superintendent, Dr. Ben Churchill, will serve as the education representative at the event, and Senior Director of Engineering at Walmart Labs, Claude Jones, will serve as the Carlsbad business representative.

The State of the Community Luncheon is sponsored by Legoland California Resort, Grand Pacific Resorts, Scripps, Tri-City Medical Center and Wells Fargo.

Tickets for the event cost $69 for members and $99 for general admission, with table prices varying from $699 to $2,500. The deadline to reserve tickets is Friday, August 2, 2019. To learn more about the event, purchase tickets and view table options, please visit https://carlsbad.org/event/state-of-the-community/.