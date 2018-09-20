On Thursday, September 20, the Little Italy Association of San Diego will host its annual State of the Neighborhood event in Little Italy’s Piazza della Famiglia from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The community is invited to hear a presentation of the past, present, and future of San Diego’s Little Italy presented by the Chief Executive Administrator of the Association, Marco Li Mandri starting at 7:15 p.m. Before the presentation, guests are welcome to pick up food, snacks and beverages from Little Italy restaurants or grab a glass of wine or beer at the Little Italy Food Hall to enjoy during the presentation. The community can expect an evening filled with great company and an informative overview of Little Italy’s happenings, history, upcoming projects and new initiatives directly from the Little Italy Association.